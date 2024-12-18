Tony Khan, Nick Khan & More Named To Variety’s 2024 ‘Dealmakers’ List

Tony Khan, Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel and more have been named to Variety’s 2024 ‘Dealmakers’ list. The trade published their 2024 list of the top names who have “continued to work on behalf of their clients” on Wednesday with the AEW head as well as WWE & TKO’s Khan, Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Andrew Schleimer to the list.

The write-ups for each are below: