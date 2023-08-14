Tony Khan Has No Comment on CM Punk & Hangman Page, Is Glad People Are Interested In AEW

Tony Khan was asked to weigh in on the latest reports about CM Punk, Hangman Page and talents being sent home from AEW Collision, and his response was consistent with his previous ones. As has been reported, a number of talents were reportedly unbooked from AEW Collision as of late, including Hangman Page being told to do a pre-tape interview away from the arena. Khan was asked about the situation during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

“No, not really,” Khan responded when asked if he would clarify the matter (per Fightful). “I thought it was a great show Saturday night and I don’t have any further comment to that but I am glad people are still very interested in our wrestlers and what’s happening after the wrestling shows. I think we’ll try to have a couple great shows this week but certainly there has been a lot of interest in what’s happening in AEW in and out of the ring.”