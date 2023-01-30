Tony Khan Says He’s No Vince McMahon, Explains Why

In a recent interview with 98Rock 97.9 Baltimore, Tony Khan took exception to the comparison between himself and Vince McMahon arising from MJF’s promo from last year (via Wrestling Inc). Fans have drawn parallels to MJF’s stance and that of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin when facing off against McMahon during WWE’s Attitude Era. Khan, for his part, feels that the role of storyline antagonist is better played by actual wrestlers and that, unlike McMahon’s character, he keeps the best interests of the company and the fans at the forefront. You can read a few highlights from Khan and listen to the complete interview below.

On why he’s different from McMahon: “It’s a very different thing. I consider myself almost as much of a device on the show as anything. I believe it’s important to have a person that makes the matches, and everyone knows that I own AEW and run the promotion. I think it makes a lot of sense to have someone on the show that is pushing against authority, but in this case is somebody who is widely hated and not fighting in the best interest of the promotion, because I always try to do everything that’s in the best interest of the wrestling fan and AEW, because that’s what I put first.”

On characterizing MJF in the AEW storyline: “He’s an antagonist; he’s antagonized ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson.”