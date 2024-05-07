Tony Khan Says He’s Not The Best Person To Get Revenge On The Elite

Tony Khan may have been laid out by The Elite, but he says he’s not the best choice to get payback on them. Khan was attacked by the stable on the April 24th episode of Dynamite, and he recently talked about how despite being on the receiving end of a beatdown he is unlikely to be the guy who visits some karma on the group.

“AEW is where the best wrestle,” Khan told Cincy 360 (per Fightful). “We mean that. That’s why I want to make sure the fans get the best matches and the best action. In this case, I’m not the best person to pay those people back. There are a lot of things I’m good at behind the scenes, but somebody else is going to have to go avenge what those guys did to not only me, but to Kenny Omega.”

He continued, “I’m quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am who can inflict some of that punishment on the Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Okada. I want to have great matches in AEW. After what happened to me last time, I don’t think I would be making a smart move.”

The group followed up their assault of Khan by taking out Kenny Omega on last week’s show. Omega is set to make an “important announcement” on this week’s Dynamite.