Tony Khan Maintains His “Hard Decision” To Not Disclose Details About CM Punk Backstage Incident

In a recent appearance with The Dan Le Batard Show, AEW’s Tony Khan continued his policy of not sharing the particulars of what occurred backstage with CM Punk at AEW All In (via Fightful). Khan did characterize the incident as exceptionally dangerous in his mind but opted to avoid going into further depth. You can find a few highlights from Khan and listen to the full podcast below.

On the choice to stay silent about exactly what happened: “I have not really gone out and discussed that publicly beyond what I said in Chicago. I had to make a really hard decision after what happened and I really appreciate all the fans standing by us and support AEW through this. What happened back there was a really hard day for a lot of people. I don’t want to make light of it. It was a really challenging circumstance. It was one of the most incredible things I’ve been through in wrestling. It was a really hard day at the office for a lot of people and the amazing thing is, we still came through and put a great show out under what were really challenging circumstances. It was important for everybody back there to get it together and have our best show, and we did it.”

On if he would be willing to reveal more details: “There are far worse crimes than wrestling promoters than not talking about these kinds of backstage incidents. Believe me. Not talking about this thing would be the least of a wrestling promoter’s misdeeds.”

On if the incident felt supremely dangerous in the moment: “Without a doubt, 100%. … I was scared as hell for a moment there.”