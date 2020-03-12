Tony Khan Not Pressuring Anyone To Work Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that AEW President Tony Khan will not pressure anyone to work next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show, which is currently scheduled to tape in Rochester, New York, faces the threat of cancellation (as do most public events) due to the coronavirus outbreak. Khan relayed the message to the talent and AEW staff last night that they do not have to work the taping if they are worried about their health. He said they won’t be judged if they stay home and no one will lose their spot or push for doing so.

If Dynamite goes on as scheduled, it will feature the following:

* The debut of the Exalted One

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite for the advantage in ‘Blood and Guts’

* Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros