Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic

Tony Khan addressed the topic of AEW not renewing some upcoming expiring contracts during a recent interview. The AEW boss spoke with TV Insider before yesterday’s Dynamite and during the conversation he acknowledged that there are some contracts that are not being renewed due to the amount of new talent coming in. You can see some highlights below:

On holding onto talent during the pandemic: “When we started a lot of people had contracts that were a couple of years long and a lot of them are coming up. I have really tried hard to be very considerate of the people on the roster. Especially going through the pandemic. That encompassed a long period of time where we were still in our first year of television and going into our second.

“I kept a lot of people under contract even though I wasn’t necessarily using them on television because I wanted them to still have paying work, which was hard to come by for wrestling during the pandemic where there weren’t any independent shows. Really only two places were running and the other place was cutting people left and right. I did want to give some job security to people.”

On not renewing some contracts as of late: “Now with so many wrestlers coming in, I can’t renew all the contracts. I’ve had to make some tough choices based on ability, fan response, or both. I try to maintain the best roster I can for the company and fans.”