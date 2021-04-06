Tony Khan Discusses NXT Moving To Tuesdays, Mike Tyson’s Return To AEW Dynamite

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan discussed Mike Tyson making his return to AEW Dynamite, NXT moving to Tuesday nights, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Tony Khan on Mike Tyson returning to AEW Dynamite: “There are many reasons I wanted Mike to come back. He made a huge impact last year at Double or Nothing, and we’re at a point where we can bring him back in front of our fans. The fans who have come to the shows in Jacksonville have added so much to AEW, and it’s important for me that our fans get to see him live. We’re excited to have Mike back. This is going to be a big deal. With Mike coming to town, he’s going to have a real impact on Dynamite.”

On his pick for the greatest celebrity wrestler of all time: “Shaq is the greatest celebrity wrestler of all time. Backstage, I’ve never seen anyone come in and be more genuine, spend more time working on the craft for months, as well as paying respect to the wrestlers. This is one of the biggest stars in the world, and he came in to help us. He gave to the wrestling business in a way that was incredible, and I’d be remiss not to mention that.”

On WWE moving NXT to Tuesday nights: “I’m always very excited for Dynamite every Wednesday, and now there is more wrestling on TV every night of the week for people to watch. We’d love to have all people check out Dynamite on Wednesdays, and we really want all fans to check out the show. That’s why we’re so open to working with other companies, which you’ve seen as we’ve agreed to collaborate with companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, Impact and the NWA.”