Tony Khan Offers AR Fox A Contract Following AEW Dynamite

November 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: AEW

AR Fox had a standout performance during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and was rewarded for his efforts after the show. AEW posted a clip from backstage of a interview with Fox, when Lexy Nair told him that Tony Khan has offered him a contract. Khan previously praised Fox’s work in his appearances on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Fox said of his Dynamite debut: “It’s unbelievable to me. I don’t think I have the words to describe it. I grew up about ten minutes down the road and I had my mother in the crowd here for a moment I thought I might never reach. So, yeah. I just don’t know how to — I’m just waiting to be alone so I could cry.

