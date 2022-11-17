wrestling / News
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox A Contract Following AEW Dynamite
AR Fox had a standout performance during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and was rewarded for his efforts after the show. AEW posted a clip from backstage of a interview with Fox, when Lexy Nair told him that Tony Khan has offered him a contract. Khan previously praised Fox’s work in his appearances on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Fox said of his Dynamite debut: “It’s unbelievable to me. I don’t think I have the words to describe it. I grew up about ten minutes down the road and I had my mother in the crowd here for a moment I thought I might never reach. So, yeah. I just don’t know how to — I’m just waiting to be alone so I could cry.”
Exclusive@LexyNair catches up with @TopFlight612 (@DariusMartin612 & @lucha_angel1) and @ARealFoxx moments after their #AEW World Trios Championship match with #DeathTriangle on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/NOrKFnXIas
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022
