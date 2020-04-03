Tony Khan Offers Update On What Happened At This Week’s Dynamite Tapings In Georgia

As we previously reported, an official from the state of Georgia appeared at the AEW Dynamite tapings in Norcross and allegedly tried to shut it down before AEW produced the proper paperwork.

AEW President Tony Khan has since told Wrestling Inc that things were a little less heated than that. According to Khan, the state representative was a local code enforcement official. It was a routine check-in, same as any other week, and the official was there to make sure everything was on the up and up. They were checking to see if AEW was following the guidelines in the permits AEW acquired. He added that everything was ‘fine’ with both sides.