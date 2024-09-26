Tony Khan Reflects On AEW As a ‘Challenger League’ To WWE

Tony Khan has referred AEW as a “challenger league” to WWE in the past, and he spoke about the matter in a recent interview. Khan weighed in on the notion of AEW as a challenger to WWE’s dominance in the marketplace during his interview with WFAN Daily and you can see see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On AEW being a challenger to WWE: “It would be great to create something that is the greatest media property in the world. That’s what the NFL is. And that’s what became of the merger and the great history that became, you know, the National Football League. But in wrestling, the fact is, AEW is the biggest challenger league since the AFL. We have good market share.”

On comparing the situation to NCAA conferences: “I mean, like the Big 10 and the SEC, right? You’re going to compete and they’re going to slug it out. And that’s what you want to be. I mean, I think there’s room for both to exist. I think there’s room for both to compete. And then there’s the ACC and the PAC 12 and all kinds of great leagues too, just to compare,” he explained. “I want to be ahead, but it’s a constant fight. It’s 52 weeks a year. … In this industry, it’s a 52 week business. Wrestling is the only sport with no off-season.”