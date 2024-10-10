Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW Coming To Max, Says Max’s PPV Capabilities Will Be ‘Exciting’

Tony Khan talked about AEW coming to Max next year, noting that the service’s PPV capabilities will be “exciting” when they arrive. Khan spoke about the matter during the AEW WrestleDream media call and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Max live-streaming AEW PPVs: “Some of these aspects are yet to be rolled out and I would like to stay in lock-step in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery about rolling out the information but it is exciting that when Max gets the PPV capabilities, which obviously it’s not set up for right now, we’ll be a big part of the PPV.”

On Max simulcasting Dynamite and Collision: “At the start of the year, Max will start carrying Dynamite and Collision [by simulcast] so I think that having live viewers on Max for wrestling is a huge, huge, huge opportunity and the library of shows we’ve built now that we’ve done over 260 episodes of Dynamite and had a great year-plus of Collision… it’s a really, really exciting proposition to have the streaming library on such a great service as Max.”