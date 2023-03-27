Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW’s Expanding Event Schedule, Betting On Wrestling Shows

Tony Khan has been expanding AEW’s schedule of events, and he recently touched on the topic as well as the betting on wrestling results. Khan spoke with Adrian Hernandez for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if AEW is close to 100 events per year at this point: “We’re moving towards that number, certainly. There are 52 live Dynamites every week, we’re live on TBS, between those shows, the pay-per-views, the live Rampage specials, and now House Rules events, we’re moving closer and closer to that number,” said Khan.

On legalized betting on wrestling and if AEW could get involved: “We’re already doing it. It’s a little interesting to see all this talk about it because DraftKings has a great partnership with AEW and they’re offering propositions on all events. It’s a huge sponsorship for us with DraftKings, and it’s been happening. If people would like to get action on the big events, specifically Double or Nothing, there are frequently great props and match betting on the Double or Nothing main event and some details around the show. When Double or Nothing comes to Las Vegas, you will be able to wager on it on DraftKings. They are a great sponsor for AEW and it’s been a great partnership. I’ve read some things about potentially more of that kind of action, but from what I’ve seen, there’s already a lot of that going on through our partnership with DraftKings.”