Tony Khan On Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, Talks His Own TV Appearances

Tony Khan recently weighed in his occasional appearances on AEW TV and whether Rampage will ever end going live weekly. Khan has made a handful of appearances on TV and he talked about his strategy of when he decides to do so, while also noting that Rampage will be live more often at least through Full Gear. You can check out some highlights below:

On if AEW Rampage will eventually go live weekly: “I don’t know what it will do permanently, but I know going forward for the next month, most Rampages for the next [month] — really, through Full Gear most Rampages are live. So that’s the idea, we’re going to step it up going into Full Gear and step it up for Rampage. So we have Rampage live this week, we’re doing a separate Rampage show — it’s actually a standalone show, but we are doing it on a Thursday in Canada. Because it makes a lot of sense with the traveling crew and with everybody up there for a lot of reasons to do it over the Wednesday/Thursday rather than keep everybody up there the extra day. But there’s also great opportunities with keeping that venue for two days, and the business deal we made that was a really good deal.”

On his occasional on-air appearances: “I am a device. And when it is necessary, it can be a very effective one. We’ve done 160 episodes I have made all of four appearances in 160 episodes… every time they were very necessary. Some involved a little bit of talking, some involved really none. The only four times I’ve been on the show were — you know, the most regrettable was at the end of the Brodie Lee tribute show. And then there was the purchase of Ring of Honor, there was the announcement of the Forbidden Door, and there was the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions [after All Out]… It’s not like I’m a big hamper on the TV, but it’s also not like a device I go to very often unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

