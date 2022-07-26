Tony Khan on AEW Roster Getting Closer to Its Full Strength

– The Daily Star recently spoke to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, who discussed AEW getting closer to returning to full strength with the return of Bryan Danielson tomorrow night. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on AEW’s first three champions: “Chris Jericho was the first champion in AEW’s history, and the first pay-per-view was built around Chris Jericho versus Kenny Omega, and at the end of that Jon Moxley debuted. They were the first three champions in the history of AEW and, for the first couple of years of AEW, it was all built around [them] as champions … At the end of 2021, all three of them were out for extended periods, for very different reasons.”

On new stars who have stepped up in 2022: “We had three new stars step in last year and really carried us in 2022 with the fights they were in … CM Punk versus MJF, Adam Cole versus Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page versus Bryan Danielson. Those three new faces all figured hugely, and now all three of them have been out, and it has been Jericho and Mox who’ve been a huge part in carrying the company through and weathering the storm. We’ve had such a great summer thanks to all the great wrestlers we have in AEW, but those two certainly have been a huge part of it.”

His thoughts on the return of Bryan Danielson: “With Bryan Danielson back on Wednesday night, we’re getting closer to an AEW at full strength. Seeing AEW with all of our top stars finally back at the same time would be really exciting, and I think that’s where we’re heading towards. The shows are getting stronger, and the roster is getting stronger and healthier every week.”

Bryan Danielson is returning to action to face Daniel Garcia on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite.