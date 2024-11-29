Tony Khan Reflects On AEW’s Success During COVID Lockdown

AEW pivoted to shows in Jacksonville during the COVID lockdown period of 2020 and early 2021, and Tony Khan recently looked back at the company’s success during that early part of its existence. Khan spoke with Q101 before last weekend’s AEW Full Gear and during the interview, he was asked about having to deal with the lockdown so early in the company’s run and more. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On AEW’s success in lockdown: “The lockdown really changed everything and it turned out to be a really successful period for AEW. We were able to put all the shows for over one year in Jacksonville. And since we came out of that and started touring again, it’s been just over three years. And in those three years … We went to Wembley Stadium and sold 81,000 tickets for AEW All In.”

On the company drawing larger crowds in bigger cities: “The markets where AEW has drawn the best are the major markets that have typically had NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball teams, or big college towns. That’s something for us to continue to study and evaluate, is what our best performing markets are, and trying to hit those an appropriate amount of times.”