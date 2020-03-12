Tony Khan On AEW’s TV Being Their Driving Revenue Point, Success On PPV, His Original Name For a Wresting Company

On the latest AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Tony Khan weighed in on AEW’s television deal and the importance of TV revenue to wrestling companies, their success on PPV and more. Khan spoke on the podcast, which was recorded the day Dynamite was renewed for four years back in January, about his original plan for the company and how the change in wrestling economics toward television was a big part of how he was able to pitch TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly on a wrestling company. You can check out the highlights below:

On his original name for a wrestling company before AEW was a thing: “It wasn’t exactly AEW to begin with. Actually, my first idea was something first called World’s Best Wrestling. Because I was trying to — which you know, at the end of the day, it’s a similar meaning to All Elite Wrestling. Trying to say we’re doing great wrestling, right?”

On AEW’s TV revenue vs. PPV: “I had approached Kevin Reilly, my good friend. When I walked over to him, it was during a time period that … at that point, there were WWE TV rights being bid out, and they were bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars on TV rights. So as we looked at it, I was saying, ‘Okay well, all of a sudden now the economics of wrestling have flipped.’ The TV show has become such an important [thing]. Everyone who’s watched wrestling knows that those TV shows are a huge part of it, but they’re more important than ever before. If you look at the economic pyramid of a wrestling company, the TV show is really the prime dollar which hasn’t always been the case. It used to be, people used to look at TV as something you would use almost to promote your live events and PPVs. Those are not the driving forces.”

On their success on PPV: “Now, we’ve done well and our PPVs have been successful and Double or Nothing’s the biggest PPV anybody outside of WWE has done in decades. Not just since the end of WCW, but as Tony [Schiavone] will tell you, the WCW PPVs at the end were not doing as well. And that’s pretty great, because we came into a PPV universe that people said was decimated and not a true reliable revenue stream anymore, but for us it’s been a good revenue stream. But still for us by far, our biggest economic driver is TV..”

