– As noted, former WWE broadcaster Nigel McGuinness returned to ROH at last night's Supercard of Honor 2023 event and joined the broadcast team. During the post-show media scrum, ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed working with McGuinness for the event. Below are some highlights

Tony Khan on bringing Nigel McGuiness back to ROH for Supercard of Honor: “I wanted to get together and experience working with him. I’m a huge fan of Nigel McGuiness. I reiterated that to him tonight. As a big fan of his both as a wrestler and commentator, it was an honor to spend time with him. I had never done that before until tonight. It was a great experience working with him, and I hope to do it again.”

Khan on Nigel McGuinness’ future in the new ROH: “He has played a great role in the history of Ring of Honor, and now, it’s our turn to try and respect that history. I love the renaissance of the promotion — we’ve been able to take so much of the great history of ROH and bring back those elements, while also starting a new history for Ring of Honor. It’s been a dream come true for me.”