Tony Khan on Bringing Back Nigel McGuinness to ROH for Supercard of Honor
– As noted, former WWE broadcaster Nigel McGuinness returned to ROH at last night’s Supercard of Honor 2023 event and joined the broadcast team. During the post-show media scrum, ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed working with McGuinness for the event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Tony Khan on bringing Nigel McGuiness back to ROH for Supercard of Honor: “I wanted to get together and experience working with him. I’m a huge fan of Nigel McGuiness. I reiterated that to him tonight. As a big fan of his both as a wrestler and commentator, it was an honor to spend time with him. I had never done that before until tonight. It was a great experience working with him, and I hope to do it again.”
Khan on Nigel McGuinness’ future in the new ROH: “He has played a great role in the history of Ring of Honor, and now, it’s our turn to try and respect that history. I love the renaissance of the promotion — we’ve been able to take so much of the great history of ROH and bring back those elements, while also starting a new history for Ring of Honor. It’s been a dream come true for me.”
Welcome back to ROH, @McGuinnessNigel!
Great to have you here in LA now at #ROHSuperCardOfHonor for this great ppv event, calling the action with our great hosts @IanRiccaboni and @CapriceColeman tonight for this awesome @ringofhonor show!
Thank you all watching #ROH TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023
