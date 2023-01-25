Tony Khan on Challenges and Potential of a Wrestling World Cup

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of a potential Wrestling World Cup, bringing multiple organizations across the wrestling world together. NJPW star Kazuchika Okada recently discussed the idea. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’ve got experience working with different promotions and promoting angles, matches, and storylines across different companies. It can be challenging, but we came together with New Japan Pro Wrestling to put on, I think, the best pay-per-view of the year last year Forbidden Door. There are challenges to putting on an event like that, and getting the matches set, but it’s certainly something I would be open to. I’m open to working with anybody in pro wrestling. You never know.”

AEW ran its first joint event with NJPW last year with AEW x NJPW The Forbidden Door.