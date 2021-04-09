Tony Khan On Chris Jericho Appearing On Broken Skull Sessions: ‘I Trust Both of Them’

As we previously reported, Chris Jericho is set to appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions this weekend, which airs on Peacock and the WWE Network following Wrestlemania. It is a big deal as Jericho is under contract to AEW.

Tony Khan spoke to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said that he was happy to approve Jericho’s appearance for the competition.

He said: “Steve called Chris recently and asked him if he would do a interview on his show on Peacock. Chris came by my office the night before Dynamite and asked me about it, and I trust both of them. They’re both friends of mine and so it sounded cool to me and I approved it.”

Meanwhile, a source noted that Vince McMahon likely saw it as a great business opportunity. They added: “Quite simply…..It’s a great business move for him. Wrestling as you know is all about timing. And with the Peacock debut, this is timed perfectly. Six months either way and this probably doesn’t happen.“