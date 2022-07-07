Tony Khan On Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Deal, Was Thrilled With AEW Blood & Guts

Tony Khan is excited to have Claudio Castagnoli in AEW, and he revealed some details on the length of Castagnoli’s contract with the company recently. Khan talked about the newly-arrived AEW star’s appearances at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts on Wednesday’s Busted Open Radio, and you can check out some highlights below:

On AEW Blood & Guts: “Yeah, I’m absolutely thrilled with what we’ve been able to do here. And it’s a huge credit to the wrestlers and the wrestling fans, I think the fans that called for matches like Blood & Guts. And also the wrestlers wanting to compete, get in there, throw caution aside and have one of the wildest, craziest, double cage matches we’ve ever seen. And it certainly paid off for AEW.”

On Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW contract: “This is a long-term thing. This is a long-term, multi-year agreement and I’m very, very excited about it. I think there’s a huge future for Claudio Castagnoli here, and I cannot wait for that. And I was just thrilled he came in.”

On Castagnoli making his debut at Forbidden Door: “Certainly, the timing of his arrival could not have been any better as Bryan Danielson [was] out injured ahead of Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts. I felt — and Bryan Danielson also felt — there was only one wrestler we believed that could step in and fill Bryan Danielson’s shoes, particularly in two very different matches, but both hugely important. Bryan Danielson was going to go one-on-one with Zack Sabre Jr., and it was Claudio that stepped up and had that match, which was a great, great match and it turned into a great debut for Claudio in AEW.

“And then he stepped up for us again, leading off the Blood & Guts two-ring cage match last week on Dynamite… and huge thanks to Claudio. He was the first person in the Blackpool Combat Club to get in that double cage. He fought the whole way through and he pulled out the win in the end. I think that’s emblematic of how hugely important Claudio’s going to be in AEW going forward.”

