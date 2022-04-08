Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes Heading to WWE: ‘It’s All Good’

Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is one of the big topics that came out of WrestleMania weekend, and Tony Khan says that “it’s all good.” Khan spoke with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin and was asked about Rhodes’ AEW exit and move to WWE. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On Rhodes going to WWE: “It’s just one of those things. We couldn’t reach an agreement going forward and he’s found a situation that is good for him and we’re in a great position right now. There is no ill will either way, we’re still friends. I wish him the best and I think he wished us the best publicly and privately. it’s all good.”

On if wrestlers moving back and forth makes for a buzzier wrestling situation: “We’ve been doing great shows, great pay-per-views. Any buzz in professional wrestling is great for professional wrestling as long as it’s positive stuff and positive stories. I hope he keeps doing positive stuff and wish him the best.”