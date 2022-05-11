Tony Khan On Criticism of AEW Using Blood, Reaction From Media Partners

AEW has not been afraid to show some blood in the ring from time to time, and Tony Khan recently weighed in on the company’s use of it during matches and segments. During an interview with News 12 Long Island ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, Khan was asked about the company allowing people to bleed and explained how they do try to be somewhat sparing. He also noted that when it has been used, it’s been gone over well with both fans and their media partners.

“It’s certainly not every week, you don’t see it on a weekly basis,” he said (per Fightful). “Occasionally, there are big matches and it’s only when the circumstance is such that it’s a big street fight or these big crazy matches or fights ahead of a pay-per-view where things have gotten crazy and there has been a big melee. For the most part, we do try to focus on the wrestling, the best interviews, the most exciting wrestlers, a lot of high fliers, technical wrestling, and a lot of crazy brawling too.”

He continued, “For the most part, you see a focus on the in-ring action, but every once and awhile, when things have gotten out of hand, it’s been old school pro wrestling in a way that has been very healthy and has been well-received by our media partners and fans. It’s almost been universally praised and when it hasn’t, overall, we’ve done well on the aggregate and most of the focus is on wrestling and not the brawling, but you see some of the old-school brawling too and that’s part of pro wrestling and that’s what makes it fun.”