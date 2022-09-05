Tony Khan On His Decision To Bring Back MJF At AEW All Out

MJF made his return to AEW TV at All Out last night, and Tony Khan discussed the decision to bring the heel back during the post-show media scrum. MJF hadn’t been seen since the episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing, where he had cut a promo telling Khan to “fire” him amid a host of reported issues between the two regarding MJF’s contract. During the scrum, Khan was asked about MJF’s return in the Casino Ladder Match and the show-closing reveal that he was back.

“I’m the one who asked him to come back,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because MJF’s a big star in this company, and this is one of the biggest events. A year ago, CM Punk debuted here, and I thought it was right for the fans … For the fans, I thought the best that would do as a company was bring MJF back.”

MJF has a title match lined up and will face CM Punk at a point as-yet-undetermined. Punk took a shot at MJF during the media scrum, saying that he’s “tired of wrestling these kids that think they know everything, but I’m not the boss” and alluding to MJF’s threats to go to WWE by saying “Max likes to s**t where he eats instead of watering the grass.”

We are expected to learn more about the situation at this week’s AEW Dynamite.