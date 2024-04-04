Tony Khan Weighs In On Decision To Expand AEW PPV Providers

AEW has expanded to offer its PPVs on YouTube TV and TrillerTV+, and Tony Khan weighed in on the reasoning for it. Khan spoke about the decision to expand PPV availability during the ROH Supercard of Honor media call on Thursday, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful:

On expanding to other providers: “It’s expanding our reach, and really excited about the opportunity to hopefully grow the audience. We’ve got so much great, really great pay-per-views here, and this show’s available on WatchROH.com as a streaming special,” he said. “For AEW, our pay-per-view providers, we’ve opened it up, working with more great streaming companies and different platforms and hopefully growing even more. It’s amazing how much our pay-per-view audience and our pay-per-view revenue have expanded since we’ve grown, and I think we’ve built a reputation that AEW delivers great pay-per-view events, and it’s helped us grow that audience year-over-year, where we keep having record years on pay-per-view, and 2023 was our biggest year yet by far, and I think 2024, we can be even bigger. We’re off to a great start. We just did one of our biggest buy rates ever for Revolution, and we’re coming up on AEW Dynasty. I do think something we’ve done really well is building a great, consistent pay-per-view audience. It’s grown. We’ve expanded the calendar, and they’ve followed.”

On Supercard of Honor: “Very excited about Supercard of Honor, which again, it’s a very different delivery method here, and we’ve been able to grow that streaming service. WatchROH.com subscriptions this past year have grown to be bigger than ever,” he continued. “We have more streaming subscribers than ever before in the history of the company, so this is the peak of ROH streaming, which is really saying something, I think. Very cool to be able to acquire the company, change it, and I’m very proud of where we are. We’ve built a great product in ROH, and really should be a great show at Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia.”