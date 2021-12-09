Tony Khan On Running Dynamite in UBS Arena The Week After Raw

AEW is airing Dynamite from the UBS Arena in New York tonight just after Raw aired there, and Tony Khan weighed in on the situation in a new interview. Khan appeared on News 12 promoting tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On tonight’s show at the UBS Arena: “It may not be the first wrestling show at UBS, but it is the biggest crowd anybody’s drawn at UBS by a lot. We have the best fans in the world and these wrestling fans are gonna turn up at UBS [Wednesday] and pushing toward a sellout, which is amazing for our debut on Long Island.”

On Dynamite running in the arena a week after Raw did: “These aren’t fights I’ve asked for. But when they were brought to the table I was more than happy to participate in them. And so, it’s fun for the fans. It’s great. Because now there’s two really successful wrestling companies again and for 20 years we didn’t have that. So, I think it’s great for the fans.”

On hosting Dynamite in the UBS Arena and Arthur Ashe Stadium: “I love the relationships we have and I’m focused on that right now and I’m looking forward to, you know, [Wednesday Night Dynamite] on Long Island at UBS and then again we’re back in less than a month in Newark at the Prudential Center in the market. And then again, I look forward to running more shows, and hopefully, we’ll be back again for Grand Slam next year.”