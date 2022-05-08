Tony Khan On Fan Reaction to Wardlow’s Babyface Turn & Feud With MJF

Tony Khan has weighed in on the fans’ response to Wardlow since he turned babyface and his feud with MJF. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Wardlow’s match with W. Morrissey: “It was an awesome showing for Wardlow. He’s such a bright star. Obviously, right now, he’s being held down by MJF. Being held back by MJF, and it’s only making the fans love him more. The people seem to get behind Wardlow a little bit more every week, and I think it’s just awesome. It’s been a long time coming, really for years, the fans supported Wardlow and wanted to see Wardlow stand up to MJF, and now they’re seeing it, and people are really, really responding to it.”

On MJF appearing at this week’s Dynamite in Long Island: “It will be really interesting to see the response. Will it be the same hero’s welcome for MJF that we became accustomed to seeing on Long Island? We shall see. So, we’ll have the contract signing for the Wardlow vs. MJF match. Clearly, MJF has some nasty stuff up his sleeve and we’re going to find out, I believe, what that’s going to be on Wednesday night Dynamite.”