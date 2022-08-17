Tony Khan on Fans Comparing Him to Paul Heyman

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed getting often compared to WWE’s Paul Heyman. Below are some highlights Fightful):

Tony Khan on people comparing him to Paul Heyman: “The person I have people come up to me and say, as far as being a fan who was around pro wrestling and wrestlers for a long time and then jumped into the business, the person I think I get compared to most often of, ‘You remind me of this person,’ I think we’re really different people and I haven’t talked to him or gotten or see him in a really long time is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque).”

His thoughts on Heyman and growing up on ECW: “I grew up on that ECW stuff. Our products are different, he’s a genius and I’m not trying to compare the mindset at all, but as far as trying to keep your finger on the pulse of fans, during a commercial break, even going out and talking to fans and trying to keep them excited during the show, it means a lot to me. I’ve gotten to learn a lot from a lot of people in the wrestling business without having that official apprenticeship. I love the business so much.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.