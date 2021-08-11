Tony Khan on Fans Knowing What to Expect on Second Episode of AEW Rampage

– During today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Dr. Britt Baker defending her women’s title against Red Velvet on this week’s AEW Rampage debut episode. He also teased that fans know what is coming on the second episode of AEW Rampage, scheduled for next week at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It’s heavily expected this will feature the AEW debut of CM Punk, who is rumored to have signed with the promotion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Dr. Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet: “I think it’s going to be a great match, it’s going to be a great environment. And on Rampage Friday, to have that big Women’s World Title match with Dr. Britt Baker against Red Velvet, and Britt Baker having this big hometown advantage in Pittsburgh? I think it’s going to be so much fun. And you’re going to hear from both of them tonight. I’m very excited about that. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to make sure if I give Danny and his guys from UFC some time, I just want to make sure they’re not stepping on important stuff. And in this case, Dr. Britt Baker and Red Velvet, they’ve got to have some time to talk themselves ahead of this big match. So we’ll hear from them tonight.”

Tony Khan on people’s expectations for the second episode of AEW Rampage: “Furthermore, we’ll hear a little bit more about what’s coming on Rampage. It’s going to be a huge card, and tonight we’ll establish more of what’s coming on the premiere of Rampage. Of course, I think everyone knows what to expect on the second episode of Rampage, which is titled ‘The First Dance.’ And I expect the anticipation will continue to build.”

Khan on Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa: “When the time is right that will be another great match to look forward to. But Britt’s got her hands full. There’s a lot of great challengers and in this case, I think she’s facing one of her toughest tests yet in Red Velvet.”