– During the post-show media scrum for ROH Supercard of Honor 2023, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the subject of wrestling free agent, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. According to Tony Khan, Goldberg in “Ring of Honor is never going to happen,” when the subject came up. He also said Goldberg could be “interesting for AEW.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Goldberg: “Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen. However, I do think that [Goldberg acquisition] would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW’s great production team and assets.”

On AEW developing young talent: “But, at the same time, it’s also great for AEW to develop young wrestlers, to have some of the top stars come here [to ROH] and represent that company. At the same time, there are things I would do in AEW that are more expensive. There are things in ROH that are more catered to a hardcore fanbase. I know we can bring in wrestlers that people will be excited to see, but that might not necessarily translate to a huge Nielsen rating. Although ROH has done record live gates and revenue over the past year or so, I don’t want to do something out of character [by bringing in Goldberg].”

As noted, Goldberg’s WWE contract recently expired, and he’s currently a free agent.