Tony Khan on His Biggest Issue With Wrestling Twitter

– Speaking to Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement, AEW President Tony Khan voiced his biggest issue with dealing with wrestling Twitter. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“The biggest thing is, somebody says something on wrestling Twitter that’s a lie or make a rumor up and then everybody takes it as fact as this one person made it up as truth. People run with it and there are a lot of things that have gotten traction. If you, you’re like, ‘that’s not true,’ but one person said it and you can almost track it back. There’s a lot of stuff that isn’t true. The flip side of it is, the wrestling side is, you have these people who tell these obvious things like I heard the other day Bruce [Prichard] was saying he had never heard of Kenny Omega in 2019. Then literally, they played a clip from 2018 and Bruce is talking very intricately about Kenny. So it’s like, give me a break, man.”