Tony Khan on How the Chris Jericho/MJF Musical Segment Came About, The One Idea He Shot Down

Tony Khan was a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast and discussed how the much-discussed musical segment between Chris Jericho and MJF came about. Jericho and MJF had a “Le Dinner Debonair” segment late last month as a build to their match at Full Gear, which ended with the two breaking into a musical number. The segment crew a lot of praise from people in and out of wrestling, including from Tony Award-winning producer Alex Boniello, but was criticized by several fans as being over-the-top. Khan discussed the segment, the one idea he shot down of Jericho’s for the segment and one thing he’d do differently. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On how the musical segment came about: “Chris comes in with a lot of ideas, and like with all things, I think like almost every idea Chris has is great. And that idea, I thought was great. And I still think that idea, to get buzz on this match and build their story, it’s brought in a ton of attention. And then the follow up, the town hall which again, I would say is more of a conventional wrestling segment in a lot of ways than this, did incredibly well. Chris’ ideas, so many of them are great. And with what you see Chris doing, a lot of it is Chris’ own ideas. I love working with Chris and putting together stuff for the show. And Chris has ideas for other people, too. He’s a phenomenal wrestling genius.”

On the idea for the segment that he shot down: “The one thing on this little grid of stuff that I really took exception to, was he pitched a dream sequence. And it would be a dream sequence where it would start singing. And it would be like his dream, and I was like, ‘No, we’re not doing [laughs], we’re not gonna do that.’ So it’s like, you know. We can’t do that, and I can’t cannibalize a show like that. But I do love the idea of Chris and Max singing. Because Chris is a great singer, and Max has a background in theater and singing. Great voices, both guys have great voices. And I think that for me, I’m a huge, huge fan of both guys, and I thought that this could be great. And I loved the idea of them singing, going off the steak dinner. I think it’s tremendous.”

On the one thing he’d do differently: “If I could do something again in hindsight, and we all agreed on this, I brought this up and everyone thought it was a good point, I think. I would have done it in the ring. I would have rather done it in the ring, and I think it would have been challenging to do it live, but we could have even taped it in the ring. And I thought it could have come off great. But hindsight’s 20/20.”

