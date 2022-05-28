Tony Khan on If Forbidden Door Being in Chicago Will Affect AEW All Out Tradition

– During the AEW Double or Nothing 2022 media call earlier this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed continuing to hold All Out in the Chicago, Illinois area. Currently, AEW has its co-promoted event with NJPW, The Forbidden Door, scheduled for June at the United Center in Chicago, which begs the question if AEW will still hold its next PPV event, All Out 2022 in the city. Below are some highlights (per WrestlingInc.com):

Khan on continuing the tradition of All Out in Chicago: “I think it makes a lot of sense to keep up with the great tradition around ‘All Out’ in Chicago and that’s not something I take lightly. I think most wrestling fans have become very well aware that I love the Chicago market. I was born in Illinois, and it’s a home to me and it’s also a home to AEW, and great wrestling, and some of the best fans in the world.”

On if Forbidden Door being at the United Center will affect All Out: “Forbidden Door will be at the United Center, but that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t see All Out in Chicago this year, or any year and every year going forward. Chicago and the Chicago area are so important to AEW, it’s in many ways why this whole grassroots movement [started] before I got involved, before there was an AEW. Where a lot of our stars who were with Ring of Honor at the time put together a great event in All In.”

All Out was held in the Chicago area in 2019 and 2021. The details of the 2022 show have not yet been announced.