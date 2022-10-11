Tony Khan Weighs In On the Importance of AEW Dynamite’s Canada Debut

AEW Dynamite hits Canada for the first time this week, and Tony Khan recently discussed the importance of the debut. Khan spoke with The Star for a new interview promoting Wednesday’s show in Toronto and you can see a couple highlights below:

On the importance of AEW making its debut in Canada: “For AEW and for wrestling fans, this debut in Toronto is a huge milestone. WWE has run shows in Toronto and through Canada for decades but there has not been a challenge or promotion with the level of international TV penetration that AEW has with our great roster of wrestlers, our unmatched financial resources, and our international television partnerships in two decades.”

On the changes to the wrestling industry in 2022: “There have been a lot of changes in pro wrestling this year. I think AEW has pushed forward whether we’ve had to make changes internally or dealing with external changes in other promotions. AEW has built a great audience worldwide. We’re on in over 130 countries. We’re definitely keeping a close eye on changes in the world of wrestling outside of AEW but most of the focus is on what we’re doing ourselves.”