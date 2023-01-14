– During an appearance on Cofield & Co., AEW President & CEO Tony Khan commented on which Jacksonville Jaguars player he thinks would make a good professional wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Josh Allen: “Josh Allen has been to some of the events, he’s a big wrestling fan, I actually introduced Josh Allen to Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] when Shaq was wrestling in AEW in Jacksonville. There are a number of people on the Jaguars that I think would be great pro wrestlers. We actually had a number of the football players do a promotional shoot for London with the AEW wrestlers because AEW had gotten so popular in England, and we did a promotional shoot for our English TV partner, ITV, and had a lot of players out of Wembley.”

Khan on Andre Cisco: “We had a great photoshoot with Trevor Lawrence and Claudio Castagnoli, the twin towers of wrestling and football, and that was cool to see the world of the Jaguars and the Blackpool Combat Club colliding. Like I said, Josh Allen is somebody who has been a fan, Andre Cisco had a great interaction with some of the wrestlers. I think Andre went to the same high school as HOOK. A lot of Jags players would make great wrestlers.”