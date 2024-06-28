Tony Khan Reflects On Jeff Jarrett’s Interview About Owen Hart Tournament

Jeff Jarrett had an emotional vignette last week talking about being in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the segment. Jarrett, Hart’s longtime tag team partner and friend, is part of the tournament and spoke about what it meant to him to pay tribute to Hart. Khan was asked about the vignette during the media call to promote AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and talked about how much it meant to see Jarrett touch on the subject.

“To see Jeff open up and to see the side of Jeff we see backstage, I thought that was really amazing,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “Jeff gave a lot of insight into a friendship he had with the late great Owen Hart, and we’re very fortunate this time of year to be able to present the annual Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.”

Jarrett is set to face a wild card opponent in a quarterfinal match in the tournament on next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite.