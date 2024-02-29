Tony Khan Weighs In On Kamille Potentially Signing With AEW

Tony Khan recently talked about the possibility of bringing NWA alumna Kamille into the company. Kamille has been a free agent since the start of the year, and on the AEW Revolution media call, Khan was asked about potentially bringing her into the company and making her All Elite.

“Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Never say never. Certainly, Kamille is somebody we’ve scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I’ve enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her”

He continued, “She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration.”

Kamille has yet to publicly address any decisions about her future plans.