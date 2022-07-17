Tony Khan On The Lessons He’s Learned Producing AEW TV

Tony Khan has been producing AEW TV for about three years now, and the AEW owner recently discussed what lessons he’s learned doing so. Khan, who has been producing AEW TV since the promotion since they launched, spoke with Busted Open Radio last week and talked about the various things that he’s learned. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he’s learned from producing shows: “We’ve done 145 episodes or so of Dynamite, and I believe this will be 50 episodes of Rampage. Fyter Fest on Friday for Rampage should be our 50th episode. In doing almost 200 episodes of those TV shows and all the other PPVs, [I’ve learned] countless, countless lessons. And I think the biggest one — and I’m sure there may be other things I might be forgetting as there are countless things we’ve learned along the way, but I think the biggest one is that you’ll only get to do these things once. In doing these TV shows, you only get one shot of doing these, you only go around once. YOLO, as they say. I always see people saying, ‘With AEW, you get to see dream matches on TV’, and I try to make that the case. I try to put together dream matches and not miss the opportunities when they’re there.”

On the need to make every episode special: “At the same time, [I] give people, across the week of wrestling, the chance to watch great pro wrestling on television. And I think, for so long, TBS and TNT were out of the wrestling business. It’s something people really missed, watching wrestling on TBS and TNT. It’s great to be able to bring them that every week. I think they give us a great opportunity not just here on Wednesdays, but also on Friday to connect with the fans. It’s just right that there’s wrestling on TBS and TNT … I’m just very cognizant of that, and I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is what we need to do is be special every week.”