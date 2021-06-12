Tony Khan on Mark Henry Returning to the Ring in AEW: ‘Who’s to Say It’s Only Going to be One?’

– AEW President and Owner Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, and he spoke about Mark Henry signing with AEW and returning to the ring for one more match. In response to host Dave LaGreca, Khan implied that Henry could be wrestling multiple matches in AEW. Tony Khan stated the following:

“It’s gonna be great. Who’s to say it’s only going to be one? And Mark’s in great shape. He looks great, and I’m very excited. I think it could be more than one mach. I think that’s very exciting, and it was a big announcement. And it’s unfortunate Vickie interrupted it and got big heat. And then she in the process of getting big heat, and then she made a big announcement too. You know, since the last time I joined you guys here, we’ve had some big additions. And having Mark Henry here and now also having Andrade El Idolo here, that’s really awesome. And so we got some awesome legends. We got some of the top young stars right now, and it’s been really awesome few weeks for us in terms of stacking the roster. And I think we already had, in my opinion, the best roster in wrestling.”