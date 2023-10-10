Tony Khan Weighs In On the Notion That AEW Has Gone ‘Cold’

Tony Khan has heard the notion from some that AEW has gone “cold,” and he recently gave his response. Dave Meltzer recently suggested that the company has gone cold in terms of momentum and business, and Khan was asked about that during his appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show.

“We’ve really begun to change it,” Khan said (per Fightful), referring to the perception that AEW has been cooling off. “The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet. We’re having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we’re going to have a great show tonight on TBS.”

He continued, “The fans are behind what we’re doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I’ve seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks and that’s saying a lot because we’ve had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.”

AEW Dynamite airs tonight instead of the usual Wednesdays due to the MLB Playoffs.