Tony Khan On NXT Going Head to Head With AEW, If They Would Have Moved to Tuesdays to Do So

– Speaking with Wade Keller, AEW President Tony Khan weighed in on NXT going head to head with AEW and how he expected them to do so. Both shows debuted on Wednesday night against each other, and the big story was AEW doubling NXT’s 19 – 49 demo rating. Speaking before the shows aired or the ratings came in, Khan told Keller that he expected NXT to go straight up against AEW and that he believes they would have switched nights to Tuesday in order to do it.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On NXT going head-to-head with them: “It was like when you’re playing an NFL team and you know they’re about to run the ball, and then they run the ball. There was, you know, if I was 90% sure in this situation they were gonna run and they ran it, then I would be like ‘Yeah, they ran the ball. Not surprised.’ And they ran the ball, I’m not surprised. This is what I’ve expected for over a year. You know, we’ve been working on this a long time, I’ve put a lot of thought into this, and I always expected that we would be going against NXT.”

On if he thinks they would have moved NXT to Tuesdays to be head-to-head: “Yeah, I think so. I don’t know that for a fact, but that’s what I expect. But I could be wrong, but we ended up on Wednesday and we were doing Wednesdays. They ended up making other changes to what they’d been doing as far as broadcasting the show and streaming the show. So I have to think it would have been on the table to do something on Tuesday. In fact, it might have even made more sense to do something on Tuesday given the audience they’re leaving on the table tonight [on Wednesday].”

