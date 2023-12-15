Tony Khan On Possibility of IWGP Global Title Getting Defended on AEW TV

During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of the IWGP Global title getting defended on AEW or ROH TV. The first champion will be decided at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 in a match between Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay and David Finlay.

Khan said: “I’d certainly be open to having any of New Japan’s great champions defending the title in AEW or ROH or any promotion. I think that’s great. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has a really, really exciting roster, and they have some of the best wrestlers, and we have a really exciting opportunity, going forward, to present, what I believe, is a unified champion across the Triple Crown. With any New Japan champion, we would certainly welcome them to compete as part of the same spirit of competition and partnership with New Japan. We’re excited about that news and it certainly creates another exciting opportunity in the world of pro wrestling with the great roster New Japan offers.“