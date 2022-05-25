Tony Khan on Possibly Bringing an AEW Event to Wrigley Field, Weather Concerns

– Abe Kanan interviewed AEW President & CEO Tony Khan this week ahead of AEW’s big week with Dynamite, a live edition of Rampage, and Double or Nothing 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on doing an event at Wrigley Field: “It would be interesting to do something at Wrigley Field. I’ve been to a good amount of events at Wrigley Field that have been rained out. That’s harder when you have hundreds of thousands of people that pay money for a pay-per-view and sit in a rain delay, it doesn’t make as much sense. One of the reasons I scouted out Arthur Ashe was because they have a roof. Daily’s Place, we did outdoor shows for over a year with a roof. Wrigley Field would probably be my number one dream venue, I just wish there was a way to put a roof over it.”

On concerns about weather or a weather delay: “It would suck for the fans. I’ve been to concerts, I’ve been to over 100 baseball games at Wrigley Field and have been involved in a lot of rain delays. In general, we’ve never had an AEW weather delay and it’s not something we’re looking to start either. We saw a pay-per-view with a weather delay a couple of years ago and it wasn’t necessarily ideal. Now, Samoa Joe looks a lot better as a wrestler than in a poncho.”