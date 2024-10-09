Tony Khan Weighs In On Re-Signing Daniel Garcia, Is Excited For His Future

Tony Khan is happy to have Daniel Garcia staying with AEW and weighed in on his re-signing with the company. Garcia announced on last night’s Dynamite that he’s staying with AEW, and Khan spoke about the matter on Wednesday’s media call promoting AEW WrestleDream. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On signing Garcia: “I really like Daniel Garcia and I completely understand why he wanted to take some time before making a really important decision in his life and career. It’s a life changing decision and I understand why somebody would want to reflect on these things, especially with a major contract year looming. It’s a great beacon to our wrestlers, our staff, and our fans, when they see one of the great young wrestlers in the sport, somebody we have spent time developing, where a lot of our top stars like Bryan Danielson and FTR believe in Daniel Garcia and want to mentor him and work with him. It was great for the morale of the company to have, I believe one of our homegrown stars, Daniel Garcia was a top independent wrestler when he came to AEW and we were very familiar with his work. That’s why I wanted to put him in a spot as soon as he got here and work him in and use him at TV wrestler because I knew he was very talented.”

On Garcia’s growth in AEW: “To see the development over the last three plus years in Danny, we’ve all gotten to watch it together as fans. When Danny came in, he was immediately in big positions wrestling our top stars on television. That showed the confidence I had in him and AEW had in Danny from the very beginning. He continued to grow and develop and build a connection with the fans. You saw that last night and throughout this year. Certainly someone that works hard, loves AEW, wants to be here, is a positive person in the locker room who spreads joy in the company and to the fans, that’s the kind of person you want to keep in AEW. I was thrilled to extend Danny’s contract and have Danny stay in AEW for years to come. It’s great news for AEW, the staff, for Danny personally, and the fans. That’s one things I’m excited about for the future, getting Danny’s contract settled.”