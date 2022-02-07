Tony Khan On Signing Danhausen, Pairing Him With Orange Cassidy

Tony Khan weighed in on signing Danhausen to AEW and more in his latest Busted Open Radio appearance. The AEW boss appeared on the show and discussed the very evil signing and potentially putting him with Orange Cassidy.

“He’s really a lot of fun,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “And now speaking of Orange Cassidy. I think Danhausen is going to be closely associated with Orange Cassidy perhaps, we will see.”

Khan continued, “But having seen them together in Wheeler Yuta’s corner, and having seen Danhausen help Orange Cassidy in that great Light’s Out match at Beach Break a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, I definitely think the fans enjoy Danhausen and I am happy to give them what they want. I love listening to the fans.”