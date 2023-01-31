– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had a schedule of what I had planned week to week in different stories with different matches and segments. At some point, I just inverted it. I realized I should tip this over. Instead of looking at the dates and building it out, I kind of flipped what the column was and what the rows were, and put the columns where the rows were, and now I organize everything like this since Full Gear and now I feel like I’m more organized, even though it’s all the same information, it’s just looking at it differently. It really helps.”

On how his booking sheet looked like a storyboard: “I was already doing that, and we kind of had that, but I had it the other way where it was looking at the shows and I had where the columns were, and out here were the different wrestlers and stories. For some reason, and I don’t know why, it shouldn’t make that big of a difference flipping it. The flow, working down the page, it looks a lot better and works a lot better. It’s basically the same thing I was doing, I just flipped the page around, and it’s helped me be even more organized.”