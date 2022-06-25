wrestling / News
Tony Khan On The Conversation He Had With Kazuchika Okada About Manchester City
During a media call ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the conversations he had with Kazuchika Okada about the Manchester City soccer team.
He said: “For fun, he must have told me 17 times that he’s a Manchester City fan. [laughs]. I get it, Okada, you like Manchester City. He’s great. I really liked hanging out with him and I know I’ll be talking to him when Fulham plays Man City, which is a tough game, that’s the toughest game in the business. He’ll be letting me know what he thinks about that one. I hope Fulham can get a good result there. I always want Fulham to get a good result but now, I’d love to have some bragging rights wth Okada, especially against, arguably the best football club in the world.“
