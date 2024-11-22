Tony Khan Weighs In On Toni Storm Saying She’s Retiring From Pro Wrestling

Toni Storm claimed this week that she was retiring from pro wrestling, but Tony Khan doesn’t think that’s the case quite yet. As noted, the former AEW Women’s World Champion said in an interview that she was retiring, noting that “I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again.” Khan was asked about Storm’s comments on the AEW Full Gear media call and said that he expects we’ll see more from Storm.

“Timeless Toni Storm has been a great world champion for AEW,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I think reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated. I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she’s really struggling, clearly, with what’s happened. She lost the world title, she lost her protege. I think she feels like she lost everything and now she’s lost.”

He continued, “I hope Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us in AEW because Timeless Toni Storm is a great part of AEW.”

Storm last competed in AEW at All In where she lost the Women’s World Championship to Mariah May. She has since competed in both STARDOM and CMLL.