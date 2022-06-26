Tony Khan on What Canadian Cities He’d Like AEW to Tour

– During a recent media call ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan discussed eventually bringing AEW to Canada, which the company has yet to visit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on cities he wants to bring AEW to: “I named some cities and, to be honest, I named cities based on some wrestlers that AEW has, stars competing here, where they hail from. That includes a lot of great wrestlers from around Toronto and Hamilton, and I will get to Alberta here in a second. Delta, British Columbia which is around Vancouver, Kyle O’Reilly is from the Vancouver area. I neglected to mention Montreal, which is a legendary wrestling city and I should’ve said it. It was an omission by me that I did not mean to make, but I was just naming cities off the top of my head on a long day. I have to say when it comes to Alberta, Calgary and Edmonton would both be great homes for an AEW event. We’ve worked very closely with Dr. Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation, and it was a real honor to have Dr. Martha Hart, and Oje Hart, and Athena Hart here in AEW, representing Owen Hart’s legacy. I look forward to continuing working with the Owen Hart Foundation. It was a real pleasure to have Dr. Martha Hart working with us.”

Tony Khan on importance of Calgary wrestling: “Speaking of Calgary and wrestling, the conversation has to have Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, arguably the greatest pro wrestler of all time and of course he’s from Calgary, and he’s the very first person ever to hold the AEW World Championship belt in his hands out on pay-per-view, on our very first show, Double or Nothing 2019. There’s a lot of great wrestlers here in AEW who have a lot of respect for him, and I have a lot of respect for Bret. I think he’s just a tremendous person and I really like him a lot in addition to respecting him as one of the best people to ever lace up the boots and work in pro wrestling. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart is somebody that’s still very much in the conversation in AEW today, even though he’s not somebody that actively wrestles or competes here. That is a testament to his enduring legacy.”

Khan on AEW’s connection to Winnipeg, Manitoba: “It’s one of the first cities you have to mention with AEW, with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega coming from there and them being two of the great world champions in AEW, and two of the great Canadian stars, and two of the great stars in all the world of wrestling in Jericho and Omega. Jericho has competed extensively in Alberta; we would love to go there. I think that would be a great place for us to go.”