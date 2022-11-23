Tony Khan on What Fans Can Expect From Jamie Hayter as Champion

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today, and he discussed Jamie Hayter capturing the AEW Interim Women’s World Title last Saturday at Full Gear. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Hayter vs. Toni Storm: “Great to crown a new Interim Women’s World Champion, Jamie Hayter. What a match it was, Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm on Saturday at Full Gear. One of the best matches on a great card of matches.”

On the fan following Hayter has built: “Jamie Hayter has really built a following through a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work, and earned this reputation. I think as champion, the fans will see that hard-hitting, physical style she brings to the ring and people wanted to see Jamie Hayter as World Champion and they got what they asked for.”

Following AEW Full Gear, Tony Khan discussed when the company might make a decision regarding the title, as Thunder Rosa is still out with an injury. Rosa does not yet have a timetable for when she will be able to return.